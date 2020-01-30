Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.58-0.62 for the period. Apartment Investment and Management also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.34-2.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AIV traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.17. 1,844,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,233. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.02. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

AIV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.60.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa R. Cohn sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $402,307.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,776,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,194 in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

