Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Apogee Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Apogee Enterprises has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apogee Enterprises to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Shares of APOG opened at $32.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $886.42 million, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.19). Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brent C. Jewell bought 2,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on APOG shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apogee Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. It operates through four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window, curtainwall, storefront, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

