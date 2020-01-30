Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Apple from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.24.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,392.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

