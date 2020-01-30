Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Macquarie cut Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.24.

AAPL stock traded down $3.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $321.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,957,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $298.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.38. Apple has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,407.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maxim Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,198,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,977,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

