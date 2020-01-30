Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Applied Materials from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.62.

AMAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.88. 848,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,187. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.10. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 1,000,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $61,110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $3,036,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,053,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,335,080. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

