Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Position Boosted by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for about 1.2% of John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $7,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $66,000. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $106,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,907. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

