Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.22-2.42 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.9-14.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.25 billion.Arconic also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.22-2.42 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arconic from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Shares of ARNC traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,097. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. Arconic has a 12 month low of $16.66 and a 12 month high of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 20.28%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arconic will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Arconic’s payout ratio is presently 3.79%.

In related news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,837. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,153.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

