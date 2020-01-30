Argus Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $235.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Argus to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s current price.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.65.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.29. The company had a trading volume of 47,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $165.97 and a one year high of $219.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.64.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after purchasing an additional 450,264 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,312.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 348,863 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,677,000 after purchasing an additional 342,418 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7,767.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 310,053 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $60,191,000 after purchasing an additional 306,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 230.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,665 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $57,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $34,585,000. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

