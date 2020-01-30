Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 73.1% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 474,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 200,426 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter valued at about $4,816,000. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 82,822 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 45,284 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 39.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,932,000 after purchasing an additional 34,962 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.51. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $65.82 and a 12-month high of $106.48. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The company had revenue of $277.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

