Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Short Interest Update

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the December 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 382,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWI. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

Shares of NYSE:AWI traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.71. The stock had a trading volume of 277,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,690. Armstrong World Industries has a 12 month low of $65.82 and a 12 month high of $106.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 78.13%. The firm had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,219,000 after purchasing an additional 216,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 788,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,225,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 479,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,058,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 24,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 22.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 31,409 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

