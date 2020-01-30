ARQ Group (ASX:ARQ) Stock Price Down 2.7%

ARQ Group Ltd (ASX:ARQ)’s share price was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.35 ($0.24) and last traded at A$0.36 ($0.26), approximately 19,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.37 ($0.26).

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.54.

ARQ Group Company Profile (ASX:ARQ)

ARQ Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital solutions worldwide. It operates through SMB Solutions and Enterprise segments. The SMB Solutions segment provides domain name registrations and renewals, Website and email hosting, and analysis, as well as Website development services.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.