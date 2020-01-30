Arqma 24-Hour Volume Hits $246.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Arqma has a market capitalization of $22,612.00 and approximately $246.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,530.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.49 or 0.01942304 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.04120716 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00719829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00129807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.33 or 0.00778294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009280 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00027557 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.01 or 0.00701706 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,423,636 coins and its circulating supply is 3,379,092 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

