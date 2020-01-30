Aryacoin (AYA) Price Reaches $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Aryacoin has a market cap of $367,706.00 and approximately $6,118.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000536 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000913 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin's total supply is 200,354,923 coins and its circulating supply is 118,054,935 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aryacoin Coin Trading

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

