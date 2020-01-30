Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen Sells 1,622 Shares

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Aspen Technology stock opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $142.89.
Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.
Aspen Technology Company Profile
Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.
