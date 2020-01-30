Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen Sells 1,622 Shares

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $221,321.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $140.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $94.33 and a one year high of $142.89.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 22,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.83.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.