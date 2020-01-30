Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Price Down 12.8% on Disappointing Earnings

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)’s stock price traded down 12.8% on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $118.00 and last traded at $122.34, 3,063,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 410% from the average session volume of 601,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.35.

The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 67.12%. The firm had revenue of $124.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.83.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $221,321.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,151.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,877,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,849,000 after acquiring an additional 141,490 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 9,715.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 394,257 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 370,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,241,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 25.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 352,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71,255 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

