Atheios Trading 14.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $6,702.00 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.