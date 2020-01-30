Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) Receives $24.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.33.

ATNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Athenex in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Manson Fok bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $583,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,869,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,818,337.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 606,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $8,815,631.08. Insiders have purchased 657,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,412,381 in the last three months. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNX. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Athenex during the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Athenex by 34.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 23,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Athenex during the second quarter worth $98,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Athenex by 27.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 46,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Athenex by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 580,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 44,316 shares during the last quarter. 55.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATNX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.28. 274,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,512. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.01. Athenex has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 146.51% and a negative return on equity of 98.13%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

