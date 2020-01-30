Aurora Price Tops $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Aurora has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Aurora has a market capitalization of $9.91 million and $1.43 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aurora token can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Indodax, CoinEgg and Bitinka.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00036743 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $526.66 or 0.05622422 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025351 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00128621 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002608 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinEgg, Indodax and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

