Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.35

Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$10.35 ($7.34) and last traded at A$10.30 ($7.30), with a volume of 9022 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$10.21 ($7.24).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$10.00 and its 200-day moving average price is A$9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Australian United Investment Company Profile (ASX:AUI)

