Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ALV. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DNB Markets upgraded Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.45.

Autoliv stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.23. 447,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,421. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 52.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 843,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,657 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Autoliv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $172,147,000 after acquiring an additional 250,137 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Autoliv by 190.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after acquiring an additional 85,826 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Autoliv by 42.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 75,737 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $5,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

