Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Gap Down to $178.30

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $184.75, but opened at $178.30. Automatic Data Processing shares last traded at $171.04, with a volume of 3,839,912 shares changing hands.

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.70.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at $24,416,930.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,381 shares of company stock worth $9,722,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

