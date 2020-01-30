Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Trading Up 7.5%

Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) was up 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.04, approximately 564,200 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 669,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVDL shares. ValuEngine cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47. The stock has a market cap of $245.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.87.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 608.01% and a negative net margin of 136.46%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Greg J. Divis purchased 19,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $101,080.00. Also, Director Eric J. Ende purchased 10,000 shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,600.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 59,000 shares of company stock worth $317,880. 15.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 263.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 98,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $494,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

