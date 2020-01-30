Avery Dennison Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.
Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
NYSE:AVY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 656,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.
In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.
Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.