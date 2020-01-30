Avery Dennison Corp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

NYSE:AVY traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $136.11. The stock had a trading volume of 656,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,621. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $137.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

