Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avrobio by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Avrobio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,121 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avrobio in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Avrobio by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 203,484 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Avrobio by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 658,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVRO. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Nomura began coverage on Avrobio in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Avrobio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

AVRO opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $718.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.76. Avrobio has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $28.52.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avrobio will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.