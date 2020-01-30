Axe Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.23 Million (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Axe has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. Axe has a market cap of $2.61 million and $4.23 million worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00005291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Crex24 and FreiExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Axe

AXE is a coin. Axe’s total supply is 5,229,264 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners . The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Axe’s official website is axerunners.com

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange, Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

