Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Trading 5.3% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) shares were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $65.74, approximately 924,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 542,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.41.

The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.78 million. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.61) earnings per share.

Get Axis Capital alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Axis Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXS. TheStreet lowered shares of Axis Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Axis Capital from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Axis Capital by 142.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axis Capital by 26.4% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.71. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.29.

Axis Capital Company Profile (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Axis Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axis Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.