Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axovant Sciences Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders. Its product candidate includes RVT-101 which is in different clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia. Axovant Sciences Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AXGT. ValuEngine raised Axovant Gene Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Axovant Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.66.

Shares of AXGT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,087. Axovant Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.54. Research analysts anticipate that Axovant Gene Therapies will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 28.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Axovant Gene Therapies by 955.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. 14.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axovant Gene Therapies Company Profile

Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates for debilitating neurological and neuromuscular diseases. The company's current pipeline of gene therapy candidates targets GM1 gangliosidosis, GM2 gangliosidosis, Parkinson's disease, oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and frontotemporal dementia.

