Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/28/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/21/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

1/14/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $139.00.

1/2/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.

12/30/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $139.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/24/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.

12/17/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $97.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $65.00 to $48.00.

12/3/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

AXSM traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 3.39. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09.

Get Axsome Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 1,224,935 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,906,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,671,000 after buying an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,517,000. Institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.