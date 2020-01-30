Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 1/28/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/21/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.
- 1/14/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $139.00.
- 1/2/2020 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $140.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/30/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $104.00.
- 12/30/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $97.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/30/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $139.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/24/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.00.
- 12/17/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research to $97.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/16/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/4/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $65.00 to $48.00.
- 12/3/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $45.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 12/3/2019 – Axsome Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
AXSM traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -54.37 and a beta of 3.39. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $109.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.09.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
