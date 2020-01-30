Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Aytu Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aytu Bioscience in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AYTU stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,107. Aytu Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 4.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.14.

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Aytu Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 252.42% and a negative net margin of 390.43%. On average, analysts predict that Aytu Bioscience will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund bought 78,788 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $70,909.20. Also, CEO Joshua R. Disbrow bought 55,000 shares of Aytu Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Searle & CO. grew its stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 272,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 22,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aytu Bioscience during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

