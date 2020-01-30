B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

UEPS opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $237.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.29% and a negative return on equity of 50.20%. The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 52.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 5.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

