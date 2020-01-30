B. Riley Weighs in on Cytosorbents Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Corp (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cytosorbents in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.00% and a negative net margin of 87.79%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CTSO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan purchased 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $65,340.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $80,650 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSO. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Cytosorbents by 933.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 43,060 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 19,439 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 327,636 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares during the period. 26.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

