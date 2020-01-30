Ball Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:BLL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Ball has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ball to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

BLL stock opened at $72.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.67. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Ball had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLL. ValuEngine cut Ball from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total value of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 15,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,051,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 438,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,620,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,973,069. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

