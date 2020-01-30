Banco Santander (BME:SAN) PT Set at €4.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €4.80 ($5.58) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €3.76 ($4.37) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.12) price target on shares of Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €4.18 ($4.86).

Banco Santander has a 1 year low of €5.27 ($6.13) and a 1 year high of €6.25 ($7.27).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

