Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10), Fidelity Earnings reports. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.04 million.

BSAC stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.56. 12,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,742. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.56. Banco Santander-Chile has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

