Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $3.88

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.88. Banco Santander shares last traded at $4.05, with a volume of 12,984,900 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander SA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in Banco Santander by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in Banco Santander by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 65,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 88,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 56,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

