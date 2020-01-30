Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:KW traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $21.72. 13,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,813. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $23.50.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $143.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.20 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

In other news, Director Cathy Hendrickson sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $233,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,827,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,723,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 22,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 76.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

