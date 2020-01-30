Bank of Hawaii Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Deer anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $171.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

BOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Shares of BOH traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,779. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $74.78 and a 1-year high of $95.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 14.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 580,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,859,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 22,826 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 379,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,106,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 127,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% during the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 125,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

