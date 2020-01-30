Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Nova Scotia is one of North America’s premier financial institutions and Canada’s most international bank. They offer a diverse range of products and services including personal, commercial, corporate and investment banking. Scotiabank has built long-term value and recorded consistent earnings growth by building on its core strengths and by executing exceptionally well in its core businesses. These include Domestic Banking, Wealth Management, International Banking and Scotia Capital. “

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC restated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.33.

NYSE BNS traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $55.11. The stock had a trading volume of 776,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,839. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were issued a $0.684 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 12,681,695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,956,000 after acquiring an additional 486,635 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,356,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,933,000 after acquiring an additional 674,547 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,185,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,029,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,363,000 after acquiring an additional 433,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,486,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,066,000 after acquiring an additional 502,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.