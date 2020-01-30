Barclays Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Equal Weight

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAHC. ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. 6,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Phibro Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $261,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 799.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

