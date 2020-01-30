Barclays Upgrades Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Equal Weight

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 7.59% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PAHC. ValuEngine raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.
Shares of NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.89. 6,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,463. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.97. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $36.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.83.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 74.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 12.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $261,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 799.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
