Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC) Trading Down 6.3%

Bardoc Gold Ltd (ASX:BDC)’s share price fell 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.08 ($0.05) and last traded at A$0.08 ($0.05), 1,477,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.08 ($0.06).

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.60 million and a P/E ratio of -1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.08.

About Bardoc Gold (ASX:BDC)

Bardoc Gold Limited engages in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily explores for gold and manganese deposits. The company holds interest in the Aphrodite gold project, which consists of five contiguous mining leases located in the Eastern goldfields of Western Australia.

