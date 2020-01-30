Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 521,300 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 456,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BBDC traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The firm has a market cap of $534.02 million, a P/E ratio of 104.11 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $10.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Barings BDC had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 million. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

In related news, insider Thomas F. Finke purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,051,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 152,229 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 160.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 919,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.