Barrington Research Comments on Marcus Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCS)

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) – Research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marcus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.94.

Get Marcus alerts:

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Marcus from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marcus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Shares of MCS traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.62. 4,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,403. Marcus has a one year low of $29.08 and a one year high of $45.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 4.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 7.6% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 7.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 1.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.