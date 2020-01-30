Barrington Research Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Tuesday, January 28th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.58. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $821.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNK. Goldman Sachs Group set a $43.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Macquarie set a $42.00 price target on Cinemark and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Cinemark to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.64.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $32.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $30.59 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Cinemark by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 68,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Cinemark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

