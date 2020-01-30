Barrington Research Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $160.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $152.00. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

NYSE:VAR traded down $6.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.12. 775,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.96 and a 200 day moving average of $126.09. Varian Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $103.92 and a 1-year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $636,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 441,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,584,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Varian Medical Systems by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.