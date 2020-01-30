Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $309.38 million and approximately $63.40 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00002344 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Kyber Network. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.13 or 0.03128844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00191801 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029565 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00118905 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,423,167,363 tokens. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cobinhood, WazirX, DDEX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, ChaoEX, AirSwap, Huobi, Upbit, LATOKEN, IDCM, Liqui, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Koinex, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Livecoin, ABCC, CPDAX, BitBay, Binance, Bittrex, IDEX, Kyber Network, GOPAX and Zebpay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

