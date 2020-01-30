BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 million.

NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.46. 4,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,137. BayCom has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market cap of $288.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

