BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BBX Capital Corp (NYSE:BBX) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 493,600 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the December 31st total of 667,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 167,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of BBX Capital by 5,892.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BBX Capital in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in BBX Capital in the third quarter valued at $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BBX Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in BBX Capital by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered BBX Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of BBX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.98. 123,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,620. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. BBX Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BBX Capital (NYSE:BBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. BBX Capital had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $255.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BBX Capital will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

About BBX Capital

BBX Capital Corporation, formerly known as BFC Financial Corporation, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments and acquisitions of middle market companies. The firm also invests in mergers and acquisition, add-on acquisitions, divestiture, taking public companies private and private companies public, leveraged buyout, partnership, recapitalization, and restructuring.

