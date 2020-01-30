BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:BCBP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,536. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $226.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCBP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

