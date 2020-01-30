BE Semiconductor Industrs (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.11

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industrs NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.10.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BE Semiconductor Industrs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 6.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 2.14.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCB and eWLB die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

