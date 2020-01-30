Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Takes $894,000 Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 40.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 16.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $6,339,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $136,063.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,136 shares of company stock valued at $40,487,063 over the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

Shares of K opened at $68.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kellogg has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $71.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

